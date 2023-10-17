National coach's dream of setting up sailing school in Kannur's Payannur nears reality

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: During a distinctive ceremony held on Sunday in Kunhimangalam panchayat, P Madhu, the esteemed sailing coach of the Indian team that made waves at the recently concluded Asian Games, was felicitated. This event marks the beginning of several scheduled celebrations to honour Madhu in the Payyannur region of Kannur over the next two weeks.

Various political parties and cultural organisations are eager to honour Madhu. The CPM is organising an event with the local ‘vayanashalla’ on October 20, while the BJP is set to follow suit in the coming week. These efforts follow an article published by TNIE on October 11, shedding light on the lack of recognition faced by this former Army officer.

“Since the article, I’ve been getting calls from all corners. Many have invited me to functions. I’m very grateful to all, especially TNIE,” said 50-year-old Madhu, whose ultimate aim is to help a Keralite ascend the podium of a global sailing competition.

Though the former national sailing champion had previously approached the local legislators seeking aid to start a sailing school in Payyannur, his pleas had fallen on deaf ears. Now, there’s an eagerness to see this dream realised.

On Monday, Madhu was at Madakkara, inspecting a stretch of land which, according to the former national sailing champion, would be ideal to set up the school. “This strip of land has easy access to the backwaters and the sea. It’s on the same channel as Ayikkara Harbour. If we can get it on lease, there’s nothing better.”

The land belongs to the Revenue Department. Madhu and his well-wishers plan to hold talks with the concerned authorities next week. “Given that it’s for a sports facility, we hope there’d be fewer hurdles,” Madhu said.

He also pointed out the vast tourism prospects that this would open up. According to Madhu, “Kerala’s network of intricate waterways and backwaters make it an ideal place to build a sailing ecosystem. That’s my aim. It’s part of why I returned home. With adequate government backing, sailing will thrive here.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: During a distinctive ceremony held on Sunday in Kunhimangalam panchayat, P Madhu, the esteemed sailing coach of the Indian team that made waves at the recently concluded Asian Games, was felicitated. This event marks the beginning of several scheduled celebrations to honour Madhu in the Payyannur region of Kannur over the next two weeks. Various political parties and cultural organisations are eager to honour Madhu. The CPM is organising an event with the local ‘vayanashalla’ on October 20, while the BJP is set to follow suit in the coming week. These efforts follow an article published by TNIE on October 11, shedding light on the lack of recognition faced by this former Army officer. “Since the article, I’ve been getting calls from all corners. Many have invited me to functions. I’m very grateful to all, especially TNIE,” said 50-year-old Madhu, whose ultimate aim is to help a Keralite ascend the podium of a global sailing competition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the former national sailing champion had previously approached the local legislators seeking aid to start a sailing school in Payyannur, his pleas had fallen on deaf ears. Now, there’s an eagerness to see this dream realised. On Monday, Madhu was at Madakkara, inspecting a stretch of land which, according to the former national sailing champion, would be ideal to set up the school. “This strip of land has easy access to the backwaters and the sea. It’s on the same channel as Ayikkara Harbour. If we can get it on lease, there’s nothing better.” The land belongs to the Revenue Department. Madhu and his well-wishers plan to hold talks with the concerned authorities next week. “Given that it’s for a sports facility, we hope there’d be fewer hurdles,” Madhu said. He also pointed out the vast tourism prospects that this would open up. According to Madhu, “Kerala’s network of intricate waterways and backwaters make it an ideal place to build a sailing ecosystem. That’s my aim. It’s part of why I returned home. With adequate government backing, sailing will thrive here.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp