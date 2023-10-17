Home States Kerala

NDA to lay siege to Kerala Secretariat on Oct 30

The meeting will discuss steps to rejuvenate the NDA at the grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 17th October 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lay siege to the Secretariat on October 30, in a protest against the alleged corruption of the state government, said BJP state president K Surendran in Kochi on Monday. Addressing media persons after the NDA leaders meeting, he said the BJP will launch a series of agitations demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The NDA will organise 2,000 campaign meetings from November 10 to 30 across Kerala, highlighting the development initiatives of the Union government and exposing the failures of the state government. A statewide ‘Jana Jagratha’ march will be organised from the last week of December to January end against the anti-people policies of the state government, said Surendran.

“The NDA will also organise a state-level workshop for district and state leaders of all alliance partners at Cherthala on November 6. The meeting will discuss steps to rejuvenate the NDA at the grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. A new system will be introduced to ensure better coordination between various feeder organisations of the alliance partners,”he added. 

NDA starts preliminary discussions on LS polls
The NDA started preliminary discussions on the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the leadership meet. Seat sharing formula and selection of candidates will be done after holding discussions with alliance partners and national leadership, said NDA chairman K Surendran. Regarding the claim of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena of BJP planning to field actor Suresh Gopi as a candidate in Thrissur, Surendran said all alliance partners have the right to stake claim.  

