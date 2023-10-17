Samastha flexes muscles amid peace bid by Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty’s efforts to broker peace between Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and his party suffered a rude jolt with Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal lashing out at the ‘rivals.’

During a programme organised by Sunni Yuvajana Sangham in Kasaragod on Monday, Thangal said there is no point in burning the hornet’s nest after everyone is stung. Asking us to stop everything after they (rivals) completed their round is unacceptable, he said.

“Those who want to criticise us can do it, but they should be ready to face the consequences. If anyone wishes to continue the unity they should behave accordingly,” he said. He said responsible persons should control those who criticise Samastha.

Earlier in the day, Kunhalikutty stepped in to bridge the widening rift between Samastha and League, which took a turn for the worse after repeated remarks by IUML state general secretary P M A Salam against Samastha leaders.

P M A Salam’s remarks based on misinfo: Kunhalikutty

Kunhalikutty said there is no need to come out with more statements. “The two organisations enjoy a traditional relationship. Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal have the last word. There is no need to continue issuing statements. That is the practice being followed by the party and it should be continued,” Kunhalikutty told reporters in Kochi on Monday.

He said Salam’s remark on Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation state president Panakkad Syed Hamid Ali Shihab Thangal was based on misinformation. “When there are two organisations, naturally, there would be differences of opinion on many issues. Sadiq Ali Thangal has a very good legacy as president of SKSSF. He is very active in the religious activities. Panakkad Hameed Ali Shihab Thangal, who is the new president, is also working in the same way now. PMA Salam is not aware of the latest developments in SKSSF,” he said.

“This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the two organisations. When I was the general secretary and minister bigger issues than this had cropped up. I took the initiative to settle them,” he said.

The issue began with Salam’s press conference where he took a jibe at those “who are happy to receive a phone call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”. It was interpreted as veiled reference to the Samastha president. Leaders of the feeder organisations of Samastha wrote a letter to Kunhalikutty taking exception to Salam’s words.

The issue heated up when Samastha joint secretary Umar Faizi Mukkam too joined the issue, branding Salam as a person who is constantly changing political affiliation. Salam unwittingly committed a faux pas by painting Hamid Ali Thangal in a bad light in the interview to TNIE on Sunday, which drew sharp reactions from various corners. Kunhalikutty intervened sensing that things cannot be allowed to vitiate further, at a time when the party is gearing up for LS elections.

