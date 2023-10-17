Satheesan tells CM Pinarayi not to pry into Cong’s internal affairs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has come down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he need not intervene in the internal affairs of Congress. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Satheesan alleged that the state is witnessing governance by looters. He claimed that the ED report on Karuvannur scam, which was the handiwork of CPM Thrissur district committee, reveals it.

A day after Satheesan expressed his ire against Pinarayi at the reception accorded to the first ship at the Vizhinjam Port, he alleged that the hallmarks of the LDF government are corruption and revenge.

He said that the LDF government is engaged in looting under the guise of governance. Satheesan had lost his cool the other day when Pinarayi alleged that the cash-for-job scam incriminating the health minister’s office was the handiwork of the Opposition.

“Our demand to probe the alleged role of the health minister’s office in the bribery scandal has not yet been addressed. They are inquiring about the complaint lodged by Akhil Mathew, a former personal staff member of Health Minister Veena George. Let the police conduct a probe based on our demand,” said Satheesan.

