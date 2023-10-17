Straightening of small curves in railway lines to begin soon in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The next meeting of Railway Board will grant approval for the straightening of small curves in railway lines in Kerala, said Indian Railway Passenger Amenities Committee chairman P K Krishnadas on Monday.

The straightening of small curves will help improve the speed of Vande Bharat trains from 70 km to 110 km. The railways has already sanctioned `250 crore for the purpose. Lidar survey for identifying the curves is over and the report has been submitted to the Railway Board.

The straightening of large curves will need the acquisition of land and this will take time. Once the land is acquired the project can be completed within a year.

The railways will soon implement the automatic signalling system which will help streamline the operations, he said. The railways has plans to increase the speed of express trains to the range of 110 to 130 km and that of Vande Bharat trains to 160 km. This will help reduce travel time.

However, the number of stops has to be reduced to achieve the feat. The plan is to increase the number of MEMU trains for short-distance travel.

The passengers from cancelled stops can take MEMU to the nearest station to board express trains, said Krishnadas.

He said steps are being taken to address the complaints regarding halting of trains at various stations to make way for Vande Bharat trains.

