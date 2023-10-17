Yellow alert sounded in 4 Kerala districts on October 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a break in intense rainfall on Monday, the IMD has issued yellow alert for four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram — on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely at isolated places in these districts, it said.

The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at many places in the state till Sunday. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, are very likely at one or two places in the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public to remain alert for landslide, landslips and flooding at places that witnessed heavy rains in the last couple of days. It urged people to avoid travelling to hilly regions.

The IMD had sounded an orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on Monday.

It said the southwest monsoon has been weak over the state. Rain occurred at many places in Lakshadweep and at a few places in the state.

Maximum temperature fell markedly in Alappuzha. It was below normal in Alappuzha, above normal in Kannur. Minimum temperature rose appreciably in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

