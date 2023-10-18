Cabinet meeting: Kerala govt announces cash awards for Asian Games Medal winners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet that met here on Wednesday announced cash awards for sportspersons from Kerala who won medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in China. The gold, silver and bronze medal winners will get Rs 25 lakh, Rs 19 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh respectively.

Kerala sports persons had won 12 medals for the country including four gold, six silver and two bronze medals. The gold medal winners were Mohammad Ajmal and Mohammad Anas (400 m relay), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and Minnu Mani (cricket).

The silver medal winners were - HS Prannoy, MR Arjun, Mohammad Afsal, Mohammad Ajmal, M Sreesankar and Ancy Sojan. Prannoy and Jinson Johnson were the bronze medal winners. This was the all-time best performance of Malayali athletes in Asian Games.

The cabinet also decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome with assistance and partnership from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Microbiome research pertains to studies on micro organisms that exist in a particular environment.

The proposed centre will be set up under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The administrative sanction for the centre was given after approving the detailed project report prepared by the Kerala Development Innovation Strategic Council.

Posts will be created on a temporary basis at the centre and Dr Sabu Thomas who retired from RGCB will be appointed as its first director on contract basis for three years. The centre will carry out research in six domains such as human microbiome, animal microbiome, plant microbiome, aquatic microbiome, environmental microbiome and data labs.

The laboratory for initial resarch will be set up at a building at KINFRA park Kazhakkoottam. The facility will be shifted to Life Science Park Thonnakkal once a new building is constructed, according to a note issued by the Chief Minister's Office after the cabinet meeting.

Other decisions

# Administrative sanction of Rs 285 crore given to revised project for setting up facilities including open air theatre at the educational complex at Pinarayi Village.

# Land will be given for construction of a house for the family of PV Manesh, the SPG commando based in Azhikode, Kannur, who was seriously injured in the Mumbai terror attack. The five cent land will be given in Puzathi village.

# Administrative sanction given for setting up IT park in Kannur that was declared in the 2022-23 state budget. The park will be set up using funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

# A total of 64 contract staff will be appointed for completion of various projects of the Kerala State Land Use Board for 2023-24 financial year.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet that met here on Wednesday announced cash awards for sportspersons from Kerala who won medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in China. The gold, silver and bronze medal winners will get Rs 25 lakh, Rs 19 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh respectively. Kerala sports persons had won 12 medals for the country including four gold, six silver and two bronze medals. The gold medal winners were Mohammad Ajmal and Mohammad Anas (400 m relay), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and Minnu Mani (cricket). The silver medal winners were - HS Prannoy, MR Arjun, Mohammad Afsal, Mohammad Ajmal, M Sreesankar and Ancy Sojan. Prannoy and Jinson Johnson were the bronze medal winners. This was the all-time best performance of Malayali athletes in Asian Games.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cabinet also decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome with assistance and partnership from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Microbiome research pertains to studies on micro organisms that exist in a particular environment. The proposed centre will be set up under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The administrative sanction for the centre was given after approving the detailed project report prepared by the Kerala Development Innovation Strategic Council. Posts will be created on a temporary basis at the centre and Dr Sabu Thomas who retired from RGCB will be appointed as its first director on contract basis for three years. The centre will carry out research in six domains such as human microbiome, animal microbiome, plant microbiome, aquatic microbiome, environmental microbiome and data labs. The laboratory for initial resarch will be set up at a building at KINFRA park Kazhakkoottam. The facility will be shifted to Life Science Park Thonnakkal once a new building is constructed, according to a note issued by the Chief Minister's Office after the cabinet meeting. Other decisions # Administrative sanction of Rs 285 crore given to revised project for setting up facilities including open air theatre at the educational complex at Pinarayi Village. # Land will be given for construction of a house for the family of PV Manesh, the SPG commando based in Azhikode, Kannur, who was seriously injured in the Mumbai terror attack. The five cent land will be given in Puzathi village. # Administrative sanction given for setting up IT park in Kannur that was declared in the 2022-23 state budget. The park will be set up using funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board # A total of 64 contract staff will be appointed for completion of various projects of the Kerala State Land Use Board for 2023-24 financial year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp