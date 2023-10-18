‘Family-run party’ remark was casual, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With reports coming out quoting him that the Congress was a “family-run party in many ways”, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor has come out saying that a casual remark made by him at a private event was being misrepresented.

“It was a casual remark at a private event and not a complete statement crafted for public consumption,” said Tharoor.

In his interaction with professionals after inaugurating the office of a US-based company at Technopark in the state capital on Monday, Tharoor expressed hope that there could be a surprise result in the Lok Sabha election next year. Tharoor said he felt the Congress would pick either AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge or senior leader Rahul Gandhi as prime minister if the INDIA alliance is voted to power.

“I think that once the result comes out, then because it’s a coalition and not one party, the leaders of those parties will have to get together and pick someone. My guess is that from the Congress party, it’s going to be either Mr Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi, since in many ways it is a family-run party,” was how he chose to put it.

With reports coming out quoting him saying that Congress was a family-run party, he clarified on Tuesday. “I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family’s DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress party. The family is the strength of the party. What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi would be the choice of an overwhelming majority of Congress party workers in any poll within the party,” Tharoor said in his X (formerly Twitter) post.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders from the state were cautious in their response and tried to downplay the statement. “The Congress party has not decided about its prime ministerial candidate,” CWC permanent invitee Ramesh Chennithala told TNIE.

He, however, did not respond to Tharoor’s statement. CWC special invitee from the state Kodikunnil Suresh expressed ignorance about the whole episode.

The state leaders are of the view that the statement was unwanted and would invite needless controversy. “The party is currently united at both the Centre and state. Any discussion on PM candidate would be premature at this stage and would be a weapon in the hands of the political enemies”, a senior leader told TNIE.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With reports coming out quoting him that the Congress was a “family-run party in many ways”, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor has come out saying that a casual remark made by him at a private event was being misrepresented. “It was a casual remark at a private event and not a complete statement crafted for public consumption,” said Tharoor. In his interaction with professionals after inaugurating the office of a US-based company at Technopark in the state capital on Monday, Tharoor expressed hope that there could be a surprise result in the Lok Sabha election next year. Tharoor said he felt the Congress would pick either AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge or senior leader Rahul Gandhi as prime minister if the INDIA alliance is voted to power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I think that once the result comes out, then because it’s a coalition and not one party, the leaders of those parties will have to get together and pick someone. My guess is that from the Congress party, it’s going to be either Mr Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi, since in many ways it is a family-run party,” was how he chose to put it. With reports coming out quoting him saying that Congress was a family-run party, he clarified on Tuesday. “I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family’s DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress party. The family is the strength of the party. What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi would be the choice of an overwhelming majority of Congress party workers in any poll within the party,” Tharoor said in his X (formerly Twitter) post. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders from the state were cautious in their response and tried to downplay the statement. “The Congress party has not decided about its prime ministerial candidate,” CWC permanent invitee Ramesh Chennithala told TNIE. He, however, did not respond to Tharoor’s statement. CWC special invitee from the state Kodikunnil Suresh expressed ignorance about the whole episode. The state leaders are of the view that the statement was unwanted and would invite needless controversy. “The party is currently united at both the Centre and state. Any discussion on PM candidate would be premature at this stage and would be a weapon in the hands of the political enemies”, a senior leader told TNIE. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp