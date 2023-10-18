Karuvannur case: ED focusing on bank accounts of Aravindakshan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A PMLA court in Kochi was embroiled in a heated debate over the bank accounts associated with two individuals named Chandramathi during the consideration of the bail petition of CPM leader P R Aravindakshan, who stands accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Aravindakshan’s counsel vehemently asserted that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation in the Karuvannur bank case was nothing but a political drama aimed at targeting the cooperative sector of Kerala, orchestrated to appease their political superiors.

The session commenced with Aravindakshan’s counsel underscoring that the ED had not yet disclosed any information about the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. He emphasised that although Aravindakshan had worked as a driver for the prime accused P Satheeshkumar, their conversations did not necessarily imply any involvement in illegal activities. Stressing Satheeshkumar’s association with money lending and real estate businesses, he argued that all the funds in his accounts could not be automatically deemed as proceeds of crime. The counsel further alleged that Aravindakshan had endured both physical and mental torture during the interrogation preceding his arrest, being frequently summoned under the guise of questioning.

“Their investigation is biased. They are targeting CPM leaders and attempting to undermine the cooperative societies of Kerala. This is a ploy to cater to their political interests,” the counsel contended.

The counsel further refuted the accusation that a sum of Rs 63 lakh was present in the bank account of Aravindakshan’s mother, Chandramathi, held with the Peringandoor Service Cooperative Bank. He argued that the ED misled the court by referencing the bank account details of another Chandramathi, the mother of Sreejith, who had passed away several years ago.

