Lack of wife’s cooking skills no ground to dissolve a marriage: Kerala HC

KOCHI: Lack of basic cooking skills cannot be termed as cruelty sufficient to dissolve a legal marriage, held the Kerala High Court on Tuesday. Dismissing a petition filed by a man seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty from his wife, a Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Sophy Thomas said: “The wife did not know cooking and so, she did not prepare food for the husband.

This cannot be termed cruelty sufficient enough to dissolve a legal marriage.” The court’s observation came when the husband alleged that she was not ready to cook food for him and didn’t know how to cook.

Their marriage was held on May 7, 2012, and thereafter they were living together at the house of the husband, and later in Abu Dhabi.

The husband alleged that his wife ill-treated him in the presence of his relatives. She never respected him and was keeping a distance from him. In 2013, she left her matrimonial home and filed complaints before the police and magistrate court, the husband submitted.

Another ground of cruelty cited by the husband is that she sent a complaint to his employer with a view to terminating his job. The wife replied that she intended to continue her matrimonial life with him and was only trying to see whether the employer of the appellant could help her patch up their strained relationship. So she sent an e-mail to him, only as a request for intervention.

