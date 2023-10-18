Home States Kerala

Mahesh P N selected as Sabarimala chief priest, Murali PG to be Malikappuram Melsanthi

The new Melsanthis will take charge on November 17, the first day of the month of Vrischikam, which also marks the beginning of the two-month-long pilgrimage season at the hill shrine.

Published: 18th October 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh P N Sabarimala Melsanthi and Murali P G Malikappuram Melsanthi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A month ahead of the start of the annual Mandala - Makaravilakku festival season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) selected the new Melsanthis ( Chief Priests) of Lord Ayyappa Temple and Malikappuram temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday.

Mahesh P N  of Puthillathu Mana at Enanalloor in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam district, was selected as the Melsanthi of the Ayyappa temple. Murali PG, a native of Poongattu Mana at Vadakkekadu in Thozhiyur, Thrissur district, is the new Melsanthi of Malikappuram Devi Temple.

The selection was held in the traditional way by draw of lots held in front of the sanctum sactorum on Wednesday morning, the first day of the month of Thulam. The new Melsanthis will take charge on November 17, the first day of the month of Vrischikam, which also marks the beginning of the two-month-long pilgrimage season at the hill shrine.

As per tradition, two children from Pandalam Palace drew the lots in front of the Sreekovil. The names of 17 applicants shortlisted for the post of Sabarimala Melsanthi were written in paper bits which were rolled up and put in one pot. In a second pot 16 blank papers and one paper with Melsanthi scribbled on it were placed. Both the pots were placed in front of Vaideh Varma, a boy from Pandalam palace.

The boy picked up the name of Mahesh P N from the first pot and Melsanthi from the second pot in the first attempt itself.

Nirupama G Varma, from Pandalam Palace, drew the lot at the Malikappuram temple. Murali's name was picked in the sixth attempt.

Mahesh P N said he was applying for the post of Sabarimala Melsanthi for the eleventh time and it was by God's grace he got selected. Mahesh who is serving as the chief priest of Paramekkavu temple in Thrissur district was meditating in the sanctum sanctorum of Paramekkavu temple after completing Seeveli ritual when his name was selected at Sabarimala. He had taken over as Melsanthi of Paramekkavu temple in December 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Melsanthi K Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the Sreekovil of Lord Ayyappa in the presence of Tanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru after which the selection of Melsanthis was conducted.

