MT Vasudevan Nair chosen for Kerala Legislative Assembly Award

By Express News Service

Noted writer MT Vasudevan Nair has been selected for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Award, for his contributions in the field of art, culture and literature. The award has been instituted in connection with the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF-2), which is to be held at the assembly complex, from November 1 to 7.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award to the veteran writer at the inaugural function of the literary festival to be held at the Sankara Narayanan Thampi Members Launch in the Assembly on November 2, informed Speaker AN Shamseer on Wednesday. The award carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh along with a citation. The laureate is selected by a jury comprising Ashokan Cheruvil, Priya K Nair and assembly secretary AM Basheer.

The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival will be conducted in an elaborate manner with about 30 book discussions, close to 240 book releases, panel discussions, Meet the Author to be attended by national and international writers in addition to special events like KLIBF Dialogues.

Kailash Satyarthi to attend

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will attend the festival on November 1. In addition to that, a host of prominent writers and social observers including Perumal Murugan, Shabnam Hashmi, Shashi Tharoor, M Mukundan, Anand Neelakandan, Satchidanandan, Meena Kandasami, Anita Nair, Prabha Varma, Chandramathi, Ezhacheri Ramachandran, V Madhusoodanan Nair, Subhash Chandran and KR Meera will attend the festival.

