‘Norms should be followed in Kannur University VC re-appointment’: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent setback to the state government in the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran, the Supreme Court observed that re-appointment can be made only in accordance with legal norms for the appointment of a VC.

The court reportedly questioned the government as to how a person above 60 years could be re-appointed as VC. It postponed the case for verdict.

As per the norms of Kannur University, those above 60 years cannot be appointed as VC. However, the government contended before the SC that the norm would not be applicable for re-appointment.

That’s when Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud questioned the decision and observed that norms should be followed. The SC asked the Attorney General whether relaxations could be made in norms for re-appointment, to which, the Attorney responded in the negative.

The SC was reviewing petitions challenging Gopinath Ravindran’s re-appointment as VC. Premachandran Keezhoth, member of the Kannur University senate, and Shino P Jose, member of the Academic Council had approached the SC against the re-appointment.

