Home States Kerala

‘Norms should be followed in Kannur University VC re-appointment’: Supreme Court

As per the norms of Kannur University, those above 60 years cannot be appointed as VC. 

Published: 18th October 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In an apparent setback to the state government in the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran, the Supreme Court observed that re-appointment can be made only in accordance with legal norms for the appointment of a VC.

The court reportedly questioned the government as to how a person above 60 years could be re-appointed as VC. It postponed the case for verdict. 

As per the norms of Kannur University, those above 60 years cannot be appointed as VC. However, the government contended before the SC that the norm would not be applicable for re-appointment.

That’s when Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud questioned the decision and observed that norms should be followed. The SC asked the Attorney General whether relaxations could be made in norms for re-appointment, to which, the Attorney responded in the negative.

The SC was reviewing petitions challenging Gopinath Ravindran’s re-appointment as VC. Premachandran Keezhoth, member of the Kannur University senate, and Shino P Jose, member of the Academic Council had approached the SC against the re-appointment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur University Gopinath Raveendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp