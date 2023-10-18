State Sports Meet: Palakkad leads on day 1

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With 33 out of 96 competitions completed on the first day of the 65th State Sports Meet on Tuesday, Palakkad leads the points tally followed by Malappuram and Kasaragod in second and third positions.

On the first day of the sports meet, a total of 33 events were charted. The event began with 3,000 m race of junior girls. Gopika Gopi, of GVHSS Sports, Kannur, won the first gold medal in 3,000 m sprint. Meanwhile, Servan K C of GHSS, Kuttamath, set a state record in discus throw (1.5kg). Servan surpassed the existing record of 53.34 m with his 57.71 m achievement.

Out of the 33 competitions held on Tuesday, 19 were final rounds while others were multiple rounds of competitions owing to the large number of participants.

LED display screen set up to watch the competitions closely became a blessing for many as students from other schools came to watch the event. Though concerns of heavy rain were there, mild showers set a chilling climate.



