Asian Games winners from Kerala to get cash awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet that met in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday announced cash awards for sportspersons from Kerala who won medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in China. The gold, silver and bronze medal winners will get Rs 25 lakh, Rs 19 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, respectively.

Winning 12 medals for the country, which include four gold, six silver and two bronze medals, this was the all-time best performance of athletes from the state in the Asian Games.

The gold medal winners are Mohammad Ajmal and Mohammad Anas (400m relay), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and Minnu Mani (cricket). The silver medal winners were - H S Prannoy, M R Arjun, Mohammad Afsal, Mohammad Ajmal, M Sreesankar and Ancy Sojan. Prannoy and Jinson Johnson were the bronze medal winners.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome with assistance and partnership from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Microbiome research pertains to studies on microorganisms that exist in a particular environment. The proposed centre will be set up under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The administrative sanction for the centre was given after approving the detailed project report prepared by Kerala Development Innovation Strategic Council.

Posts will be created on a temporary basis at the centre and Dr Sabu Thomas, who retired from RGCB, will be appointed as its first director on contract basis for three years. The centre will carry out research in six domains — human microbiome, animal microbiome, plant microbiome, aquatic microbiome, environmental microbiome and data labs.

The laboratory for initial resarch will be set up at a building at KINFRA Park, Kazhakkoottam. It will be shifted to Life Science Park, Thonnakkal, once a new building is constructed, stated a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office after the cabinet meeting.

