Global shock waves: Cochin Jewish community suffers three casualties

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing West Asian conflict has shook the world and Kochi is feeling the reverberations.

The Jewish community from the city has suffered three casualties in the war. Of the three, two were in their early twenties, while the third was a 60-year-old man. As the conflict threatens to intensify, the Cochin Jewish community, numbering around 15,000, are praying for the safety of their members fighting on the front lines.

We have not had it this bad since settling down in Israel, said Zippora Meir, who lives in Ramla, nearly 100km from the Gaza border. “The two young soldiers were killed in action, while the 60-year-old man died in a missile attack,” she told TNIE by phone. An alumnus of St Teresa’s College, Zippora, whose parents migrated to Israel in 1970, said, “He had roots in Kochi, too.”

“In Israel, every person turning 18 has to enlist in the military for a period of two to three years. My eldest granddaughter Noa will be joining the army next month for two-year compulsory service and I pray that god keeps her safe,” she said. All of Zippora’s children have served in the army.

“All my children were born in Israel and my daughters-in-law are Israelis. They too have served in the army,” she added.

Yosi Oren, grandfather of Amit Most who died while tending to injured fellow soldiers, said his grandson was serving the third year of his compulsory enlistment.

“On Saturday, he was spending the Sabbath with friends when he got a call from his commander with news of injuries to some colleagues. He rushed to the spot. Amit was hit by Hamas gunfire when he was about to attend to another call for aid,” said the grieving 78-year-old, who moved to Israel as an eight-year-old with his parents from North Paravur.

According to Yosi, his two other grandchildren are still undergoing military service. “My grandson works as an instructor for new enlistees, while my granddaughter is a casualty assistance call officer,” he added.

According to Zippora, all early migrants from Kerala had settled in villages.

“They were into agriculture. Cochin Jews helped turned barren land into fertile fields. Later generations moved into cities and began taking up jobs in other sectors,” she said. The biggest migration was in 1954 and most of them settled down in the northern and southern parts of Israel and some of them in villages close to Jerusalem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The ongoing West Asian conflict has shook the world and Kochi is feeling the reverberations. The Jewish community from the city has suffered three casualties in the war. Of the three, two were in their early twenties, while the third was a 60-year-old man. As the conflict threatens to intensify, the Cochin Jewish community, numbering around 15,000, are praying for the safety of their members fighting on the front lines. We have not had it this bad since settling down in Israel, said Zippora Meir, who lives in Ramla, nearly 100km from the Gaza border. “The two young soldiers were killed in action, while the 60-year-old man died in a missile attack,” she told TNIE by phone. An alumnus of St Teresa’s College, Zippora, whose parents migrated to Israel in 1970, said, “He had roots in Kochi, too.” “In Israel, every person turning 18 has to enlist in the military for a period of two to three years. My eldest granddaughter Noa will be joining the army next month for two-year compulsory service and I pray that god keeps her safe,” she said. All of Zippora’s children have served in the army.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “All my children were born in Israel and my daughters-in-law are Israelis. They too have served in the army,” she added. Yosi Oren, grandfather of Amit Most who died while tending to injured fellow soldiers, said his grandson was serving the third year of his compulsory enlistment. “On Saturday, he was spending the Sabbath with friends when he got a call from his commander with news of injuries to some colleagues. He rushed to the spot. Amit was hit by Hamas gunfire when he was about to attend to another call for aid,” said the grieving 78-year-old, who moved to Israel as an eight-year-old with his parents from North Paravur. According to Yosi, his two other grandchildren are still undergoing military service. “My grandson works as an instructor for new enlistees, while my granddaughter is a casualty assistance call officer,” he added. According to Zippora, all early migrants from Kerala had settled in villages. “They were into agriculture. Cochin Jews helped turned barren land into fertile fields. Later generations moved into cities and began taking up jobs in other sectors,” she said. The biggest migration was in 1954 and most of them settled down in the northern and southern parts of Israel and some of them in villages close to Jerusalem. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp