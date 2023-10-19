Kerala: Dandakaranya Maoist to lead operations in Western Ghats

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPI (Maoist) has assigned Paka Hanumanthu alias Ganesh Uike, believed to be one of the brains behind the 2013 attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, in which Congress leader V C Shukla was killed, to oversee the outfit’s functioning in the Western Ghats region.

The decision comes at a time when the banned organisation has suffered reversals in the area, following the arrest and killing of its leaders and cadres.

Hailing from Nalgonda in Telangana, Hanumanthu was a member of the outfit’s Dandakaranya special zonal committee. He had previously been directed to join the movement in the trijunction area, but could not do so because of the arrest of Raghavendra alias Goutham from Kannur in 2021.

Goutham was acting as the courier between the central committee and Western Ghats special zonal committee and the Maoists could not find a suitable replacement for him. Sources said it is not known whether Hanumanthu had recently joined the cadres who operate in the forests of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur.

There was also a decision to bring in 12 armed Maoist cadres from other parts of the country to the trijunction of Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu to strengthen the outfit’s activities.

18 PLGA members operating in Kerala forests

It is also not yet certain whether the squad has joined their comrades in Kerala. Hanumanthu is the only member of the southern regional bureau (SRB) of the CPI (Maoist) not in jail. While B G Krishnamurthy was arrested from Wayanad in November 2021, Sanjay Deepak Rao was apprehended from Telangana in September 2023. Both were central committee members of the CPI (Maoist). SRB was formed after disbanding the south west regional bureau (SWRB), which was looking after activities in South India and Maharashtra.

Rao, who was known as Anil in Kerala, was named the secretary of the Western Ghats special zonal committee after the arrest of Krishnamurthy. It is learnt that the movement in the Western Ghats is now led by C P Moideen, the senior most of the current cadres. Moideen, who is a zonal committee member, will continue to lead till a new central committee member takes charge. Jayanna alias Varghese and Suresh alias Pradeep are the other zonal committee members.

Currently, there are 18 Peoples’ Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) members operating in Kerala forests under the Banasura and Kabani dalams. Maoists have recently intensified their activities on the Kannur-Wayanad border and are frequently returning to the locations they had visited earlier, signalling a change in strategy.

