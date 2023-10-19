Kerala HC: Women are not slaves of their mothers or mother-in-law

By Online Desk

The Kerala High Court on Thursday remarked that women are not slaves of their mothers and mother-in-law, while orally criticizing a family court order in a divorce case for its 'patriarchal' observations.

According to the Bar and Bench, Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that a family court at Thrissur had earlier dismissed a divorce plea filed by the wife after observing that her complaints were part of "ordinary wear and tear."

The same order advised the parties (estranged spouses) to act in line with the "sanctity of married life by burying their difference of opinion."

Justice Ramachandran opined that the family court order was very problematic and patriarchal, the legal news site reported.

“Patriarchal to the core. I’m sorry that’s not the way the ethos of 2023 continues,” the judge said.

The Court, according to the Bar and Bench, was dealing with a plea made by a woman to transfer a divorce case pending before a family court in Kottarakara to a family court in Thalasserry, which was closer to Mahe, where she had moved for employment along with her child (born out of the wedlock).



