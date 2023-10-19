M C Dathan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s scientific advisor, courts controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the seven-hour Secretariat siege organised by the UDF leadership on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s scientific advisor M C Dathan was stopped by the police in front of the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram where they had erected barricades.

The police did not recognise him and when a television journalist informed them about his identity they allowed him to walk towards the Cantonment gate of the Secretariat.

When the journalist asked Dathan whether he had faced any inconvenience due to the UDF siege, he snapped at him. “Don’t you have anything else to do? It’s better you go begging”, retorted Dathan.The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club has demanded an apology from Dathan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the seven-hour Secretariat siege organised by the UDF leadership on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s scientific advisor M C Dathan was stopped by the police in front of the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram where they had erected barricades. The police did not recognise him and when a television journalist informed them about his identity they allowed him to walk towards the Cantonment gate of the Secretariat. When the journalist asked Dathan whether he had faced any inconvenience due to the UDF siege, he snapped at him. “Don’t you have anything else to do? It’s better you go begging”, retorted Dathan.The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club has demanded an apology from Dathan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp