Sabarimala pilgrimage expenses exempted from treasury restrictions, says CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expenses related to the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be exempted from treasury restrictions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at the meeting held to review arrangements for the annual pilgrimage season. He asked police to give training to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff on operating the virtual queue system. TDB president K Ananthagopan said efforts were on to digitise the operations of the 18 queue complexes at Sannidhanam.

A folding roof will be set up over the Holy Steps. As many as 168 new toilets are being constructed at Pampa. There will be three rescue teams to carry the sick to health centres.

A cloakroom, resting facility and 16 modern toilets will be available at Nilakkal. Proper waste management system will be arranged. Railway authorities said that 250 special services will be conducted at the time of the season. The KSRTC will run 350 additional services in the initial days of the season.

