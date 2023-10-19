West Asian conflict rages; tourism in Kerala feels heat 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing West Asian conflict has come as a major setback for the travel and tourism industry in the state. Tour operators are feeling the heat as the raging tension has led to mass cancellations by visitors from Israel, dampening the peak tourism season. According to industry experts, around 20-25% of foreign tourists visiting Kerala are from Israel.

The tourism industry is very apprehensive of the ongoing season, as a prolonged war would lead to cancellations from Arab countries as well. Kerala is one of the most preferred destinations of Israel tourists and tour operators are busy cancelling and postponing bookings.

The state will lose valuable foreign exchange because of the ongoing war, says Babichan Abraham, director of Travelcart India Pvt Ltd.

“Our main market is Israel and for the peak tourism season we have zero business. We have already suffered Rs 40 lakh worth cancellations since the start of the tensions. We are in touch with clients but the war has ruined their plans as none of them is in the mood for a vacation. Next month, we had a big group coming from Israel and they want to postpone it. They have made bookings and payments and its challenging to postpone the trip as it’s impossible to get the same routes. We are trying our best,” said Babichan, who has been in the industry since 2018.

India is the safest country in Asia for Israeli travellers, he said. “When the war ends, India would be their first choice. They prefer Kerala because of the natural beauty. We have hill stations, forests, and waterfalls that they miss back home,” Babichan added.

Roni Jorofi, who has been operating tours to India and Kerala since 2008, said most of the hotels in India are allowing her to amend bookings or issuing refunds for cancellations. The Israeli tour operator has had to postpone the travel plans of three groups and ten free independent groups owing to the war.

“Normally I operate about four groups and 15 free independent traveller groups between December and March. We hope things will stabilise without any delay,” said Roni, who has been operating from Varkala since 2015.

“Nearly 75% of Israeli tourists to India visit Kerala and other southern states. This season, its been 100% cancellation. If the war prolongs, we will start losing tourists from other West Asian countries, too. We expected a better inbound tourist season this year after the 60-70% post-pandemic rebound in business posted last year,” said Abraham George, managing director of Kochi-based Intersight Tours and Travels.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing West Asian conflict has come as a major setback for the travel and tourism industry in the state. Tour operators are feeling the heat as the raging tension has led to mass cancellations by visitors from Israel, dampening the peak tourism season. According to industry experts, around 20-25% of foreign tourists visiting Kerala are from Israel. The tourism industry is very apprehensive of the ongoing season, as a prolonged war would lead to cancellations from Arab countries as well. Kerala is one of the most preferred destinations of Israel tourists and tour operators are busy cancelling and postponing bookings. The state will lose valuable foreign exchange because of the ongoing war, says Babichan Abraham, director of Travelcart India Pvt Ltd. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our main market is Israel and for the peak tourism season we have zero business. We have already suffered Rs 40 lakh worth cancellations since the start of the tensions. We are in touch with clients but the war has ruined their plans as none of them is in the mood for a vacation. Next month, we had a big group coming from Israel and they want to postpone it. They have made bookings and payments and its challenging to postpone the trip as it’s impossible to get the same routes. We are trying our best,” said Babichan, who has been in the industry since 2018. India is the safest country in Asia for Israeli travellers, he said. “When the war ends, India would be their first choice. They prefer Kerala because of the natural beauty. We have hill stations, forests, and waterfalls that they miss back home,” Babichan added. Roni Jorofi, who has been operating tours to India and Kerala since 2008, said most of the hotels in India are allowing her to amend bookings or issuing refunds for cancellations. The Israeli tour operator has had to postpone the travel plans of three groups and ten free independent groups owing to the war. “Normally I operate about four groups and 15 free independent traveller groups between December and March. We hope things will stabilise without any delay,” said Roni, who has been operating from Varkala since 2015. “Nearly 75% of Israeli tourists to India visit Kerala and other southern states. This season, its been 100% cancellation. If the war prolongs, we will start losing tourists from other West Asian countries, too. We expected a better inbound tourist season this year after the 60-70% post-pandemic rebound in business posted last year,” said Abraham George, managing director of Kochi-based Intersight Tours and Travels. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp