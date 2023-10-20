10-year-old succumbs to high fever in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 10-year-old girl who was admitted to a private hospital with high fever passed away on Wednesday evening.

The deceased is Dilsha, daughter of Nizam, hailing from Kodiyathur in Mukkam municipality. Though doctors raised concerns as the child showed suspected symptoms of Nipah, the test results of her samples that came on Thursday were negative.

To understand the cause of death, the body of the child has been sent to Manjeri MCH for postmortem examination. The girl was admitted to the hospital two days ago with high fever but her condition worsened on Wednesday leading to her death around 7pm.

Dilsha was first taken to a homoeopathy clinic in Karassery, but as her condition worsened, her parents shifted her to another hospital here.

As Nipah was suspected, the health officials informed that family members to avoid crowd for the last rites of the child. The family members might also consider the recommendation of health officials to follow Nipah protocol for the burial rituals of the child. Officials at Manjeri MCH said they are conducting more tests to find the cause of death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: A 10-year-old girl who was admitted to a private hospital with high fever passed away on Wednesday evening. The deceased is Dilsha, daughter of Nizam, hailing from Kodiyathur in Mukkam municipality. Though doctors raised concerns as the child showed suspected symptoms of Nipah, the test results of her samples that came on Thursday were negative. To understand the cause of death, the body of the child has been sent to Manjeri MCH for postmortem examination. The girl was admitted to the hospital two days ago with high fever but her condition worsened on Wednesday leading to her death around 7pm. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dilsha was first taken to a homoeopathy clinic in Karassery, but as her condition worsened, her parents shifted her to another hospital here. As Nipah was suspected, the health officials informed that family members to avoid crowd for the last rites of the child. The family members might also consider the recommendation of health officials to follow Nipah protocol for the burial rituals of the child. Officials at Manjeri MCH said they are conducting more tests to find the cause of death. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp