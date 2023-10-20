IIMK setting up new campus in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is building a new campus in Kochi, expanding its executive education activities. The foundation stone for the new campus was laid by A Vellayan, chairman, Board of Governors of IIMK, in the presence of Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIMK and Lokanath Behera, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Other board members of IIMK, deans, senior faculty, staff, and alumni of IIMK and directors of KMRL were also present to witness the event.

Vellayan said, “The new, state-of-the-art campus signals IIMK’s commitment to Kerala. Expanding in Kochi was our strategic decision as the city has a vibrant business and start-up ecosystem, is centrally located and offers great connectivity to domestic and international participants.

Our executive education programmes have been seeing increasing traction, and the new campus will help us accommodate more programmes.”

IIMK established its first Kochi campus in 2013, with a facility in Infopark, Kakkanad. The new dedicated IIMK Kochi campus building is being custom-built by KMRL right off NH 544 (Kochi-Salem Highway) and is located behind the Cusat metro station at Kalamassery, providing fast and easy access to students.

Prof Chatterjee added, “The new Kochi campus marks our 10 years’ presence in this iconic city.”

The six-storey, 50,000 plus sq ft, access-friendly, vertical campus will house digitally-equipped multi-format classrooms, conference facilities, studios, librar, etc.

