Kerala: Man who killed wife held after 20 years on the run

ALAPPUZHA: A special investigation team led by Chengannur DySP M K Binukumar arrested a man who killed his wife 20 years ago and absconded during the trial. The arrested is Kutty Krishnan, 57, of Thamarapillil, Mannar, Chengannur. He was arrested from Thrikkakara in Kochi.

According to the investigation team, Kutty Krishnan killed his wife Jayanthi following suspicion about her fidelity. After the murder, he was arrested from his house but he absconded after securing bail during the trial of the case.

As per the investigation team, he killed his wife Jayanthi on April 2, 2004. “They entered into an altercation after Kutty Krishnan questioned her fidelity and it ended up in the murder. Their 15-month-old daughter was at the house when the murder took place. He killed Jayanthi after hitting her with a hammer. Later he cut her throat and severed the head.

The incident came to light the next day and the police arrested Kutty Krishnan. It was her second marriage. Jayanthi hid her previous marriage from her second husband. Kutty Krishnan understood that her first marriage was held a year ahead of their marriage. They used to quarrel over the issue. He also suspected that she had illicit relations with other people and it led to frequent quarrels and the murder,” A police officer said.

When the trial of the case was going on in the Mavelikkara Judicial Magistrate Court, he obtained bail and absconded. Recently, the police found that after jumping bail, Kutty Krishnan went to Kattappana and lived with an astrologer. He has been living in Thrikkakara since 2014 as an astrologer under different names.

