Kerala will regain glory in sports: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Calling the Asian Games medal winners as the brand ambassadors of the state, Pinarayi said the state has always adopted a favourable stance towards sportspersons.

Asian Games medallists from Kerala take a selfie during the felicitation function organised by the state government in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, which once won laurels in international events such as Olympics, will regain its glory in the sports sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.  

The CM was inaugurating a function here on Thursday to felicitate sportspersons from Kerala who had won medals in the recently concluded Asian Games in China. Pinarayi said the comprehensive sports policy being implemented in the state was aimed at reviving the state’s sports sector.

Calling the Asian Games medal winners as the brand ambassadors of the state, Pinarayi said the state has always adopted a favourable stance towards sportspersons.  He said 703 sportspersons were provided jobs by the government in sports quota. Of these, 65 sportspersons were appointed over the last two years.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman presided over the function. Ministers K N Balagopal, R Anil, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, P Rajeeve, P A Mohammed Riyaz, V Sivankutty, R Bindu, Antony Rjau, J Chinjurani and Mayor Arya Rajendran were also present.

