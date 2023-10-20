M M Mani comes out against K Rajan over eviction proceedings in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Former minister and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani has expressed his disagreement over evicting settler farmers in Idukki. Mani’s opposition to eviction comes at a time when the state government has formed a special task force for anti- encroachment drive in Idukki. On Thursday, Mani said that there was a strong difference of opinion between him and Revenue Minister K Rajan over the eviction proceedings in Idukki.

“I have told him directly that the main reason for the never-ending land issues in Idukki was him. Despite convening meetings with MLAs and officials several times, he was not able to find a solution for the existing issues related to land in Idukki. In a meeting, I asked him what was the need of convening a meeting unnecessarily spending government money. He might have resentment towards my statements,” Mani said.

He said he has concerns over the unresolved land issues which the settlers have been struggling with. “Because I was born and bought up in Idukki, not in Thrissur,” he said.

When the task force goes ahead with its anti-encroachment drive and evicts settlers who have been living in Idukki for decades, the party will stand with the residents if the truth is on their side. “However, the party is not against evicting encroachers who have occupied government land on a large scale,” he said.

