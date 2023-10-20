Kerala sports meet: Palakkad leads with 179 points on day 3

By Express News Service

KUNNAMKULAM: Palakkad district was inching closer to bagging the first place as it was leading the table with 179 points at the State School Sports and Games Meet being held at Kunnamkulam on the penultimate day on Thursday. Palakkad has secured 18 gold, 21 silver and 9 bronze.

Malappuram stood second with 131 points with 11 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze. Ernakulam with 69 points was placed third with 11 gold , 3 silver and 5 bronze. Kiran K of VMHS, Vadavannur, set a state record in the junior boys 110 m heats with a record performance of 13 minutes and 84 seconds. Servan K C, of GHSS, Kuttamath, also created a state record in discuss throw (1.5 kg) (senior boys).

Among the schools, Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery, with 43 points topped the table. It was followed by Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, with 38 points in the second place and KHS Kumaramputhur with 29 points. On the final day on Friday there are 19 events that will decide which district will bag the first place and which school will be on top of the table.

