Home States Kerala

Kerala sports meet: Palakkad leads with 179 points on day 3

On the final day on Friday there are 19 events which will decide which district will bag the first place and which school will be on top of the table.

Published: 20th October 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Adhithya Aji of Navamukunda HSS Thirunavaya, Malappuram, won gold in the junior girls’ 100 metre hurdles at the state school sports meet in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, on Thursday | S lal

By Express News Service

KUNNAMKULAM: Palakkad district was inching closer to bagging the first place as it was leading the table with 179 points at the State School Sports and Games Meet being held at Kunnamkulam on the penultimate day on Thursday. Palakkad has secured 18 gold, 21 silver and 9 bronze.

Malappuram stood second with 131 points with 11 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze. Ernakulam with 69 points was placed third with 11 gold , 3 silver and 5 bronze. Kiran K of VMHS, Vadavannur, set a state record in the junior boys 110 m heats with a record performance of 13 minutes and 84 seconds. Servan K C, of GHSS, Kuttamath, also created a state record in discuss throw (1.5 kg) (senior boys).

Among the schools, Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery, with 43 points topped the table. It was followed by Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, with 38 points in the second place and KHS Kumaramputhur with 29 points. On the final day on Friday there are 19 events that will decide which district will bag the first place and which school will be on top of the table.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sports meet Kunnamkulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp