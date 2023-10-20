Three of a family found hanging in Kerala's Kuzhalmannam  

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three persons of a family, including a mother and son, were found hanging in their house on Thursday morning. The deceased are Sinila, 35, of Muthattuparambu house in Allingal, Kuzhalmannam, her son Rohith, 19, and Subin, 23, the son of Sinila’s sister.

The Kuzhalmannam police which is investigating the case said it is suspected that financial issues might be behind the suicide. Some of the deceased persons were also suffering from depression.

The incident occurred at 5 am on Thursday. The bodies of Sinila, Rohith and Subin were found in the extension wing of the house. All the three bodies were found near each other. Sinila’s mother, Devi Amma, who was staying with them found the bodies and immediately alerted neighbours. Local people said, apart from financial issues there were also family problems. The Kuzhalmannam police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Sinila and her son Rohith were staying at Muthattuparambu house belonging to her brother Sinil Kumar for the last four years.

Subin is the son of Sindhu, the sister of Sinila. Subin is the only son of Sindhu and Prabhakaran who had separated due to family issues. Three years ago, Sindhu died. Since then, Subin has been staying with Sinila, Rohith and grandmother Devi Amma. Sinil Kumar was living separately in a rented house in Kottarapadi, Kuzhalmannam due to family issues.

Sinila is the daughter of the late Sundaran and Devi Amma. Sinila had separated from her husband Murugan. Subin was working as a salesman in a medical store in Kuzhalmannam. The expenses of the family were met from the salary of Subin.

The post mortem was conducted at the district hospital in Palakkad and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. The cremation was held later near Kuzhalmannam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PALAKKAD: Three persons of a family, including a mother and son, were found hanging in their house on Thursday morning. The deceased are Sinila, 35, of Muthattuparambu house in Allingal, Kuzhalmannam, her son Rohith, 19, and Subin, 23, the son of Sinila’s sister. The Kuzhalmannam police which is investigating the case said it is suspected that financial issues might be behind the suicide. Some of the deceased persons were also suffering from depression. The incident occurred at 5 am on Thursday. The bodies of Sinila, Rohith and Subin were found in the extension wing of the house. All the three bodies were found near each other. Sinila’s mother, Devi Amma, who was staying with them found the bodies and immediately alerted neighbours. Local people said, apart from financial issues there were also family problems. The Kuzhalmannam police have registered a case for unnatural death. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sinila and her son Rohith were staying at Muthattuparambu house belonging to her brother Sinil Kumar for the last four years. Subin is the son of Sindhu, the sister of Sinila. Subin is the only son of Sindhu and Prabhakaran who had separated due to family issues. Three years ago, Sindhu died. Since then, Subin has been staying with Sinila, Rohith and grandmother Devi Amma. Sinil Kumar was living separately in a rented house in Kottarapadi, Kuzhalmannam due to family issues. Sinila is the daughter of the late Sundaran and Devi Amma. Sinila had separated from her husband Murugan. Subin was working as a salesman in a medical store in Kuzhalmannam. The expenses of the family were met from the salary of Subin. The post mortem was conducted at the district hospital in Palakkad and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. The cremation was held later near Kuzhalmannam. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp