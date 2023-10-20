V S Achuthanandan: An iron-willed leader who led from the front

Paloli Mohammed Kutty By

Express News Service

Although I have known V S Achuthanandan from 1956 onwards, it was in 1967 that we met frequently as we were together in the state Assembly. It was the time of the second EMS government. At that time, we used to talk formally when we saw each other. That time too he had a peculiar characteristic. He intervened effectively in many issues in the Assembly. Our meetings became frequent after I became the state committee member. Then, I was elected to the state secretariat and our relationship became warm and strong.

If we evaluate VS, the most important thing is that he stood and fought fiercely against the repressive regime led by C P Ramaswami Ayyar in the most important uprising – the Punnapra-Vayalar- that happened in his lifetime. Enemies could not weaken his fighting spirit.

He is one of the tall leaders who had worked tirelessly to establish the CPM in Kerala as we see it today. His contribution is not limited to the Travancore-Kochi belt. After the unification of Kerala, he had an important role in shaping a people -centric stand, and sticking to that position , and taking the party’s growth to unprecedented heights. He stands alongside the likes of AKG and EMS.

He was the state secretary of the CPM from 1980 to 1991. He would stick to his stand at any cost. On important subjects, policies, or issues, he would take a position only after he understood the matter. Once he took a position, no matter how many people opposed it, whoever it is, he would not change. He would only change his position after he was convinced that the stand taken by him was wrong. The party may change its stand on several matters on the basis of rectification.

Even if the majority of the committee members opposed his stand, VS would remain firm. The members opposing his view was never his concern. In the meantime, when there was severe criticism raised as part of the discussion in committees VS would take a proactive role. He brought qualitative changes in the party organisation as the CPM state secretary.

After he became active in parliamentary politics, he played an important role as the Leader of Opposition in expanding CPM and LDF’s strength. As chief minister, he always gave fair consideration to the Opposition. However, he was very clear about how to deal with an incompatible Opposition. VS never yielded to any of the unnecessary, unjustifiable demands of the Opposition. We were together in the 2006-11 LDF government. He would never make an opportunity where one could criticise his style of functioning or making decisions. He used to listen to what we had to say and give instructions based on that.

After his health condition had deteriorated we met rarely as he would come to the meeting with the help of an aid. One thing most striking about VS is that even after he was suffering from health issues, he would be present at the party meeting on time. This is when many comrades took leave on the grounds of health problems.

(As told to K S Sreejith)

