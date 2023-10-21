Centre, BJP want AIIMS to be set up in Palakkad

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government wants to set up the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kozhikode, the Union Health Ministry and BJP national leadership have almost made up their mind to establish the institute in Palakkad. It is learnt that a political decision in this regard has already been taken.

“Once the state government gives a favourable response, the Centre will finalise its decision,” highly placed sources with the Union Health Ministry confirmed to TNIE.

It is also learnt from reliable sources that enough indications have been given at the bureaucratic level to the state about the Union government’s interest. The BJP leadership and the Centre zeroed in on Palakkad considering both political and administrative reasons. The BJP prefers Palakkad compared to Kozhikode as it views it more important due to organisational reasons. The party sees a politically favourable situation in the district.

However, as far as the Health Ministry is concerned there are more reasons for selecting Palakkad. “Despite the state’s best efforts, child mortality rate among scheduled tribes in Attappadi is still high. Moreover, the establishment of AIIMS in Palakkad will be helpful for both northern and central Keralites,” said a source.

‘Proximity to Kovai, Dindigul a reason’

“Another reason why the ministry is very keen to establish it in Palakkad is its proximity to Coimbatore and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu,” the source added.

The Health Ministry is envisaging to start AIIMS at Yakkara in Palakkad, where the country’s only Scheduled Caste Medical College is being constructed. Although the inauguration of the MCH, which is under the SC Development Department, took place in 2021 the construction work is still going on. Though the out-patient wing is functional, facilities for MBBS students are still pending. Now, the students from here are taught at the Palakkad district hospital.

Its proximity to the national highway in addition to availability of water and other resources are considered favourable to establish the AIIMS at Yakkara. Moreover, the agency which designs AIIMS hospitals in the country, too is keen to establish it in Palakkad.

More than 100 acres are needed to establish the institute. It was during incumbent BJP national president J P Nadda’s tenure as Union health minister that the Centre considered Kerala for setting up AIIMS.

‘Waiting for centre's nod to start AIIMS in Kinalur’

Kozhikode: AIIMS will be set up in Kinalur in Kozhikode district, if the Union government approves the state’s proposal, said Health Minister Veena George. The minister said the Kerala government is waiting for the Union Finance Ministry’s approval to start construction. Necessary space and infrastructure for setting up AIIMS has already been completed in Kinalur near Balussery, the minister said.

