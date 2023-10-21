Kerala: Chinnakkanal residents launch protest against spl task force’s anti-encroachment drive

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: After the special task force formed by the state government evicted encroached government land in Chinnakkanal on Thursday, the Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi formed under the leadership of residents decided to organise protest programmes to stop further evictions. The Samithi already staged a protest march holding flaming torches in Singukandam on Thursday night.

Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi president Mathew Varghese said if the task force continues with their mission to evict settler farmers from their hard-earned land, they will resist at any cost.

“The revenue officials have misled the court with the support from environmentalists. There are many farmers in Chinnakkanal who cultivates on the land which they possess from decades back. Due to the existing land issues, many of them couldn’t fetch title deeds. And if the officials tries to evict them, the local people together will protest,” he said.

A committee meeting held on Friday decided to prevent the officials move to fix government board on any farmlands owned by the residents.

Protestors said if the task force want to evict encroachments, they should first differentiate farmlands and large scale encroachments.

“Targeting the settler farmers in Chinnakkanal, while turning a blind eye on the large scale encroachments in Wagamon and Kottakamboor areas, has hidden agendas,” the protestors alleged. They warned of proceeding with the agitation programmes, including laying siege at the village office, if the officials do not withdraw from the eviction proceedings.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said the illegal occupant on government land in Chinnakkanal was evicted as the person had no legal backing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

IDUKKI: After the special task force formed by the state government evicted encroached government land in Chinnakkanal on Thursday, the Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi formed under the leadership of residents decided to organise protest programmes to stop further evictions. The Samithi already staged a protest march holding flaming torches in Singukandam on Thursday night. Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi president Mathew Varghese said if the task force continues with their mission to evict settler farmers from their hard-earned land, they will resist at any cost. “The revenue officials have misled the court with the support from environmentalists. There are many farmers in Chinnakkanal who cultivates on the land which they possess from decades back. Due to the existing land issues, many of them couldn’t fetch title deeds. And if the officials tries to evict them, the local people together will protest,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A committee meeting held on Friday decided to prevent the officials move to fix government board on any farmlands owned by the residents. Protestors said if the task force want to evict encroachments, they should first differentiate farmlands and large scale encroachments. “Targeting the settler farmers in Chinnakkanal, while turning a blind eye on the large scale encroachments in Wagamon and Kottakamboor areas, has hidden agendas,” the protestors alleged. They warned of proceeding with the agitation programmes, including laying siege at the village office, if the officials do not withdraw from the eviction proceedings. Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said the illegal occupant on government land in Chinnakkanal was evicted as the person had no legal backing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp