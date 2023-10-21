Kerala Life Mission case: ED attaches property of Santhosh Eappan, bank account of Swapna

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering related to the Life Mission housing project at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur provisionally attached properties of two accused persons worth Rs 5.38 crore on Friday. The provisional attachments included the residential property of Unitac Builders MD, Santhosh Eappan, and the bank balance of Swapna Suresh, who is also accused in the case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels detected at Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2020.

The investigation into the Life Mission project started with CBI registering a case for violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The CBI case is that the funding of the project by UAE Red Crescent for constructing apartment for 2018 flood-affected families in Wadakkancherry, was in violation of FCRA .

The project was implemented by UAE Consulate with the backing of Kerala government. Unitac was selected for construction activities allegedly after paying a commission from the allocated Rs 20 crore. Later, ED registered a case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by CBI.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering related to the Life Mission housing project at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur provisionally attached properties of two accused persons worth Rs 5.38 crore on Friday. The provisional attachments included the residential property of Unitac Builders MD, Santhosh Eappan, and the bank balance of Swapna Suresh, who is also accused in the case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels detected at Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2020. The investigation into the Life Mission project started with CBI registering a case for violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The CBI case is that the funding of the project by UAE Red Crescent for constructing apartment for 2018 flood-affected families in Wadakkancherry, was in violation of FCRA . The project was implemented by UAE Consulate with the backing of Kerala government. Unitac was selected for construction activities allegedly after paying a commission from the allocated Rs 20 crore. Later, ED registered a case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by CBI. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp