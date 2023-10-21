Palakkad champs with 28 gold medals

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Palakkad district emerged winners at the 65th Kerala State School Sports Meet that concluded at Kunnamkulam on Friday. Palakkad won 28 gold medals, 27 silver and 12 bronze scoring a total of 266 points.

When the four-day sports championship concluded with flawless organisation, the athletes from various districts shared a bond, as they ate together and spend cherishing moments of winning and losing. Though Ideal EHSS Kadakkasery, a school that specialises in sports, emerged as the champion school, Palakkad took the lead through individual performances, making the district unique among others.

Malappuram with 168 points came second winning 13 gold medals, 22 silver and 20 bronze. Kozhikode came third with 95 points from 10 gold medals, 7 silver and 12 bronze.

IDEAL EHSS Kadakkassery scored a total of 55 points followed by Mar Basil HSS with 46 points and KHS Kumaramputhur with 43 points among the school champions.

The top winners of individual competitions were presented with 4-gram gold medals. In addition, the record-makers got a cash prize of `4,000. The best district was presented with cash prize of Rs 2,20,000. The district that came second received Rs 1,65,000, while the district in the third position got Rs 1,10,000. It was after 15 years that the State School Sports Meet was held in Thrissur.

The newly-laid synthetic track at Kunnamkulam became the venue for the outstanding performance of young athletes despite the challenges including limitations in infrastructure and financial problems.

Meanwhile, hosts Thrissur registered a lacklustre performance, garnering only 25 points with one gold medal, 4 silver and 7 bronze.

