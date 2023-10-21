Home States Kerala

Paravoor joins in VS Achuthanandan’s 100th birthday celebration

CPM district secretary R Nazar inaugurated the celebrations.

CPM Alappuzha district secretary R Nazar cuts a cake to mark the 100th birth anniversary of V S Achuthanandan in Paravoor, Alappuzha |  Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Elaborate programmes were organised at Paravoor, the native village of V S Achuthanandan, to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic leader  on Friday. 

The CPM area committee arranged a cake-cutting ceremony and meeting at the veteran leader’s ancestral home, Velikkakathu. CPM district secretary R Nazar inaugurated the celebrations.

“VS was a courageous revolutionary at a time the landlord system was prevalent in the state. The landlords considered labour classes as slaves. Leaders like VS inspired them and educated them, and this freed them,” Nazar said.

‘Jananayakan’, a WhatsApp collective, also celebrated the leader’s birth anniversary. by distributing clothes to 100 elderly individuals and handing away sweets. Former minister G Sudhakaran distributed the clothes.

V S Achuthanandan 100th birth anniversary

