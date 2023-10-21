PM Modi wishes VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 100th birthday of Communist patriarch V S Achuthanandan was celebrated on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wishing him good health.

His fans marked the occasion by distributing medicines, funds and clothes to the needy. Poor health has confined the veteran leader to his son Arun Kumar’s house in Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, for some years. In view of his condition, the family strictly regulated visitors.

In the evening, CM Vijayan made a brief stop to greet the veteran leader. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wished VS a long and healthy life.

“He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades. I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as Chief Ministers of our respective states,” he wrote, along with a photo of him with VS and former CM Oommen Chandy.

Governor Khan telephoned the family on Thursday to convey his greetings. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Congress leaders A K Antony and Ramesh Chennithala also conveyed wishes by phone.

Leaders from across the political spectrum visited the house to convey their greetings.

Pvt celebration for family

They included CPM state secretary M V Govindan, BJP state president K Surendran, CPI veteran Pannian Ravindran, ministers K Krishnankutty, Saji Cherian, K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, and G R Anil, political leaders P K Sreemathi, K K Shailaja, Prakash Babu, actor Suresh Gopi, MP A A Rahim. CPM’s S Ramachandran Pillai and Congress’ V M Sudheeran called on VS on Thursday. The family had a private celebration. VS’ wife Vasumathi, children Arun and Asha and their family members cut a cake in his presence and shared sweets.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 100th birthday of Communist patriarch V S Achuthanandan was celebrated on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wishing him good health. His fans marked the occasion by distributing medicines, funds and clothes to the needy. Poor health has confined the veteran leader to his son Arun Kumar’s house in Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, for some years. In view of his condition, the family strictly regulated visitors. In the evening, CM Vijayan made a brief stop to greet the veteran leader. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wished VS a long and healthy life.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades. I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as Chief Ministers of our respective states,” he wrote, along with a photo of him with VS and former CM Oommen Chandy. Governor Khan telephoned the family on Thursday to convey his greetings. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Congress leaders A K Antony and Ramesh Chennithala also conveyed wishes by phone. Leaders from across the political spectrum visited the house to convey their greetings. Pvt celebration for family They included CPM state secretary M V Govindan, BJP state president K Surendran, CPI veteran Pannian Ravindran, ministers K Krishnankutty, Saji Cherian, K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, and G R Anil, political leaders P K Sreemathi, K K Shailaja, Prakash Babu, actor Suresh Gopi, MP A A Rahim. CPM’s S Ramachandran Pillai and Congress’ V M Sudheeran called on VS on Thursday. The family had a private celebration. VS’ wife Vasumathi, children Arun and Asha and their family members cut a cake in his presence and shared sweets. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp