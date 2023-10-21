Home States Kerala

Priest donates kidney to his sister in Kerala

Published: 21st October 2023

Fr Ebi Porathur with Sr Bini Maria and medical team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr. Bini Maria, a member of the Marian province of the Holy Family Sisters Congregation, was undergoing dialysis treatment since April last year due to kidney-related ailments. However, as the creatine levels increased, dialysis, which was done once a month, changed to three times a week. It was then Dr Jose Thomas, a nephrologist at Rajagiri Hospital, recommended a kidney transplantation surgery to avoid the pain and hassle of dialysis and related hospital stays.

The news was a setback for Fr Ebi Porathur, her sibling and a member of the Palakkad diocese. He did not think much and decided to donate his kidney to his sister. He informed the archdiocese and took permission. On September 4, the kidney transplantation surgery was performed at the Rajagiri Hospital after completing all formalities.

“I was very happy to be able to donate a kidney to my beloved sister and thank the diocese for its support,” said Fr Ebi. He is currently the Vicar of St Anthony’s Church, Kozhinjampara, Palakkad, and will return to his duties after two months’ rest. The kidney transplant surgery team was led by Dr Jose Thomas, senior consultant, department of nephrology and Dr Balagopal Nair, a senior consultant in the department of urology.

