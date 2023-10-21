Respond to Gowda’s remarks: Cong to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF leaders on Friday launched an attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the revelation by former prime minister and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda that his outfit had received support from the LDF chief minister in its decision to align with the BJP.

Firing the first salvo, Congress working committee member MP Shashi Tharoor demanded the CM respond to the former PM’s statement.

“We don’t know whether what Deve Gowda claimed is true or what the JD(S) state leaders are saying is true. When we hear such things, people will have doubts about political etiquette,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the student enrichment programme organised at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the CM to expel the JD (S) representative from the cabinet as the party has become an ally of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. Satheesan said the statement of Deve Gowda underscored the Opposition’s allegations that there was an unholy nexus between CPM and BJP.

“A nominee of an alliance partner of the NDA is continuing as a cabinet member of the LDF government. The CM should make it clear whether his colleague is with NDA. He has not responded to the strange political situation,” he said.

Satheesan said the unholy nexus between CPM and BJP helped LDF stay in power for the second consecutive term. The probe into the gold smuggling case and LIFE Mission scam hit a deadlock following the unholy alliance. The probe into Karuvannur bank case may meet a similar fate, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: UDF leaders on Friday launched an attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the revelation by former prime minister and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda that his outfit had received support from the LDF chief minister in its decision to align with the BJP. Firing the first salvo, Congress working committee member MP Shashi Tharoor demanded the CM respond to the former PM’s statement. “We don’t know whether what Deve Gowda claimed is true or what the JD(S) state leaders are saying is true. When we hear such things, people will have doubts about political etiquette,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the student enrichment programme organised at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the CM to expel the JD (S) representative from the cabinet as the party has become an ally of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. Satheesan said the statement of Deve Gowda underscored the Opposition’s allegations that there was an unholy nexus between CPM and BJP. “A nominee of an alliance partner of the NDA is continuing as a cabinet member of the LDF government. The CM should make it clear whether his colleague is with NDA. He has not responded to the strange political situation,” he said. Satheesan said the unholy nexus between CPM and BJP helped LDF stay in power for the second consecutive term. The probe into the gold smuggling case and LIFE Mission scam hit a deadlock following the unholy alliance. The probe into Karuvannur bank case may meet a similar fate, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp