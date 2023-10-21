Two held in Kerala's Perumbavoor with Rs 2-crore hawala money

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major haul, Ernakulam Rural police arrested two persons with `2 crore of suspected hawala money. Amal Mohan, of Avoli, Vazhakulam, and Akhil K Sajeev, of Kaloorkad, were arrested by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) led by Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar and Perumbavoor police.

According to Vivek Kumar, he received a tip-off about hawala money being transported via MC Road. It was revealed the money was sent by a person from Coimbatore to a destination in Kottayam.

“The cash was concealed in a special compartment in a car. Each bundle of cash was wrapped in tape. Following the tip-off, we deployed our team at Angamaly to track down the suspicious vehicle,” he said.

Even though the team flagged down the car carrying the cash at Angamaly, it did not stop. Officers chased the vehicle for nearly half an hour before intercepting it at Vallom, near Perumbavoor.

The arrested duo will be produced before court on Saturday. Police will seek their custody for further interrogation.

