Kerala: A million sign drive to include maths in Nobel Prize

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the blockbuster movie Spadikam, Chacko Mash (Thilakan) says, “without mathematics the whole world is a big zero.” L Sugathan, a Mathematics teacher at the V V Higher Secondary School, Thamarakulam, Alappuzha, also echoes the same sentiment.

On the 190th birth anniversary of Alfred Nobel on Saturday, a unique campaign, #NobelforMaths# has been launched in Thiruvananthapuram as Mathematics is yet to be included in the Nobel Prize. Alfred Nobel in his will had specified that his fortune be used to create a series of prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace.

The Nobel Prize for Economics was only instituted in 1969 though it was not included in his last will.

Sugathan is on a mission to create an awareness campaign to see that Mathematics gets due recognition even at this late stage when the first Nobel Prize was awarded 122 years ago in 1901. He told TNIE that the million signature campaign by the Nobel for Maths International Campaign Brigade was kicked off on Saturday.

“Thilakan had rightly said that without Mathematics the world cannot move an inch. It is unfortunate that Mathematics has been neglected by the Nobel Prize Foundation all these years when its significance has only gone up in every sector of life.

Former diplomat T P Sreenivasan launched the million signature campaign. 1001 representatives from over 100 countries have kicked off the campaign,” said Sugathan. This is not the first time Sugathan has come out with a unique campaign. Last July, he kicked off a project in his school, where he is working as a primary teacher, which saw the students bringing surplus vegetables harvested from their homes for the noon meals.

A State Vanamithra award winner, Sugathan is keen on the state government implementing children-friendly initiatives like starting an agriculture aptitude class once a week, state government’s “Njangalum krishiyilekku” (We’re also into farming) being introduced across the state. This will help the MGNREGA workers entrusted with the role of upkeep of school campus which would help avoid the growth of shrubs and ward off snakes.



