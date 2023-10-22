CM's daughter's IT firm paid IGST for transactions with minerals company, says Kerala government

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has made it clear that the IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter had duly paid the required Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for her business transactions with a Kochi-based private minerals company.

The government's clarification came amidst a raging row over financial transactions between Vijayan's daughter T Veena's IT firm and the minerals company.

The Department of State Goods and Services Tax on Saturday informed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who had raised corruption allegations against Vijayan's daughter, that the matter he had raised with regard to her IT solutions firm had been verified.

Kuzhalnadan had raised corruption charges against the transaction between Veena's firm and the Kochi-based minerals company.

He had sought to know whether Veena had remitted IGST for the over one crore rupees that she had received from the minerals company.

He also recently sought a vigilance probe into the corruption allegations against Veena's IT firm.

In a letter, the state tax department informed the Congress legislator that during the verification, it was found that the CM's daughter's company had remitted the IGST for the amount that she received from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.

However, the brief letter didn't mention any other details, including the amount she had paid as tax.

Sources here said the GST Commissioner has already submitted a report in this regard to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

A controversy erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between the Kochi-based private minerals company and CM's daughter and her IT firm.

Evidence also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily reported that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing a ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department.

However, Vijayan rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him

