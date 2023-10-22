It’s better to die here than returning home empty handed, says Kerala caregiver in Israel

Lakshmi Athira By

KOZHIKODE: As of October 15, four flights have touched down in Delhi, carrying repatriated Indian citizens from war-torn Israel. However, a significant number of Indians have opted to remain in Israel despite the harrowing conflict. Among them is Mini Peter, hailing from Wayanad in Kerala, who has chosen to continue her work as a caregiver in Jerusalem, a role she has held for the past 16 months.

What made Mini to stay in Israel is the substantial financial obligations she has back here in India. Mini disclosed, “I had taken a loan of Rs 19 lakh for visa and ticket to come to Israel, and I have repaid only a fraction of it. I would rather die in the war here than return home empty-handed. So, I have decided to stand by my sponsor family in Israel.”

As per the available data, approximately 18,000 Indians were employed in Israel prior to the outbreak of conflict. Out of this workforce, about 14,000 individuals served as caregivers for the elderly. An attractive salary and other benefits, not readily found in other nations, have established Israel as the foremost destination for Indian caregivers.

The situation in Israel continues to deteriorate, with residents facing increasing peril. “I can hear the sound of fighter jets flying close to my building. A siren sounds just minutes before a rocket strikes. We must seek shelter in a bunker or safe room within those few minutes to escape certain death,” Mini shared. There is only a single bunker in the four-storey building Mini is currently staying in.

This limitation presents a dire challenge, especially during nighttime warnings. “It is impossible for me and the elderly lady I look after to reach the bunker at night. Our only option is to remain in our room and hope that the rockets spare us,” Mini explained with deep distress.

While talking about her intentions to return to Kerala, Mini told TNIE, “I also wish to return to Kerala and reunite with my family. However, the current circumstances have confined me here in Israel. When I talk to my family over the phone, I act normally, concealing my deepest fear. I don’t want my family to worry about me. I contemplate what awaits me upon returning home - who will settle my debts? For now, the only way in front of me is to stay here and hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict.”

There are thousands of Indian citizens in Israel who are facing similar situations like Mini. They can’t return to their homeland due to the financial liabilities they have back in India. The only option for these individuals is to remain in Israel and hope for the war to end.

