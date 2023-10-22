JDS issue: Cong intensifies its attack on CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed former prime minister H D Deve Gowda where he had denied supporting JDS - BJP alliance, the state Congress leadership has intensified its attack against the ruling front.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan cast serious aspersions against Pinarayi citing that he had stooped to the level of an intermediary of the BJP. Deve Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy had said on Saturday in Bengaluru that it was Pinarayi’s benevolence that saw JDS being still accommodated in the LDF.

This led Satheesan to raise fresh allegations against Pinarayi. Satheesan alleged that Pinarayi has been apprehensive of facing a probe in corruption cases which has put him under pressure from the Sangh Parivar forces.

“There is an adjustment politics between the JDS and CPM. This has led him to retain NDA ally, JDS, in the LDF government,” said Satheesan. On Friday, Pinarayi had strongly refuted Deve Gowda’s claim that the former had supported his decision to join hands with the BJP. Deve Gowda’s comments had stirred a hornet’s nest which saw the Opposition alleging that the LDF is supporting the BJP.

Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala also came out strongly against the CPM leadership. He alleged that CPM state secretary M V Govindan has been speaking like an agent of the RSS while defending Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty who is continuing in the LDF cabinet.

“Govindan’s defence reveals that CPM is also an ally of the BJP. Will the issue end if the JDS state leadership claims that they are not with Deve Gowda? If he issues a whip then the state leadership would have to toe the party line,” said Chennithala.

Govindan: CPM has always taken strong stance against BJP

Palakkad: The CPM has always taken a strong stand against the BJP, CPM state secretary M V Govindan Master has said. He was speaking to mediapersons at the CPM district committee office in Palakkad on Saturday.

“The Kerala unit of the JD(S) has stated that they are not with the Central leadership of the JD(S) which had inked an alliance with the BJP. We have to welcome such a stand of the state unit. There is no circumstance that warrants the change of ministers,” said Govindan.

He also said that the CPM’s biggest enemy is always the BJP. Govindan also attacked the Congress for engaging in false propaganda. The BJP and the Congress are trying to defeat the LDF. The Congress does not understand that such actions will only help defeat the purpose of the Opposition bloc INDIA. He also said the Congress does not desire to defeat the BJP-led government. Or else, the party would have carried all the Opposition parties along with them to defeat the BJP.

