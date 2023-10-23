Home States Kerala

Cheque bounce case accused held after 14 yrs in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 54-year-old man who is an accused in a cheque bounce case and had been on the run for almost 14 years was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday. The arrested person is Ali from Ashokapuram. In 2009, Ali borrowed `4 lakh from his friend Jose after giving him a post-dated cheque (PDC) that bounced. 

Ali had been absconding since the incident. Jose had lodged a complaint in the Perumbavoor JFCM Court and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued against Ali. A special police team was formed to investigate the case and Ali was finally arrested from the Perumbavoor area, where he had been living in various rented houses to evade the arrest. 

He was produced before the court and sentenced to three months of imprisonment. A team comprising inspector M M Manju Das, SI P T Lijimol, CPOs Maraya Mahin Shah Abubakar, K M Manoj, Muhammad Salim, S Mithun and P A Munir made the arrest.

