Kerala: Rajmohan Unnithan faces internal challenges ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Things are not looking good for Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan. With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader is facing stiff resistance from a section of the party. Despite facing opposition within the party, Unnithan maintains his determination, citing strong support from his constituents.

Following the passing of K Karunakaran in 2010, Unnithan distanced himself from the ‘I’ group and maintained a neutral stance. Congress leaders in the state perceive Unnithan as an outspoken figure who spares no one in the party, with his sharp-tongued responses earning approval from both the public and in television debates. Former Congress state president Mullapally Ramachandran played a pivotal role in bringing Unnithan to Kasaragod. On several occasions, the party leadership had to mediate in disputes between Unnithan and the then Kasaragod DCC president Hakeem Kunnil.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Sunil Kanugolu’s survey team criticised Unnithan’s leadership style in its assessment of the local situation. A senior Congress leader told TNIE that Unnithan swiftly adapted to the Kasaragod LS constituency after his electoral defeat in Kundara during the 2016 assembly election. “However, Unnithan’s relations with the district, block, and mandalam level leaders have been strained.

His confrontational attitude towards them has often been abrasive. Despite this, he maintains a strong rapport with the public. The recent altercation between Unnithan and veteran party leader Karimbil Krishnan needs to be resolved promptly, or it may pose challenges for Unnithan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” said a senior Congress leader.

The dispute between Unnithan and Karimbil Krishnan emerged over the appointment of a mandalam president in Kayyur - Cheemeni. According to local Congress leaders, Unnithan reportedly confronted Krishnan, who enjoys significant respect within the party. Another senior Congress leader told TNIE that Karimbil Krishnan belongs to the Maniyani community which has considerable clout in the region.

“Unnithan is a capable leader but has exhibited behavioural issues. He sometimes lacks discretion in his interactions with other leaders. Initially, the current Kasaragod district president P K Faisal also faced challenges with Unnithan, but they have managed to find common ground over time,” added the leader.

Unnithan refuted these accusations to TNIE, pointing fingers at three local leaders for orchestrating unrest against him.

“Besides Hakeem Kunnil, former Uduma MLA K P Kunjikannan and former KPCC secretary K Neelakantan have been targeting me. Nonetheless, I enjoy unwavering support from the local leadership. Based on my knowledge, apart from Sudhakaran, all the incumbent MPs will be in the fray in the forthcoming election, “Unnithan said.

