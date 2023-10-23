Let people decide whether I owe an apology, says Congres MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After CPM central secretariat leader A K Balan demanded an apology from Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan following the state government’s confirmation of T Veena’s IGST payment, Kuzhalnadan asserted that he would leave the decision to the people. He made it clear that he would not evade the issues he had raised regarding the monthly installment dispute involving the chief minister’s daughter.

Upon receiving the state government’s response that Veena had indeed made the IGST payment, the CPM leadership decided to target Kuzhalnadan. Balan’s demand for an apology prompted Kuzhalnadan’s response, where he expressed his willingness to convince the public of the context behind his allegations against Veena. Kuzhalnadan also emphasized his readiness to apologize to the CM and his family if his claims were proven false.

“I hold Balan in high regard and I invite him for a constructive debate. Further clarification is needed regarding the CPM leadership’s claim that Veena made the payment. Let the people decide whether I owe an apology or not. If there is any error in my allegations, I will certainly apologize,” said Kuzhalnadan.

In the midst of this, CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim cast doubt on Kuzhalnadan, suggesting that he sought attention. Kuzhalnadan had previously stated that he would apologize if Veena had paid the IGST. “This is nothing but a ploy by Kuzhalnadan to secure a top post in his party and conceal his own corrupt practices. What claims has Kuzhalnadan made? How many hours have you (journalists) lost due to his attention-seeking syndrome?” said Rahim.

