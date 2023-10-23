Mountain Bike Cycling tourney to be held in Kerala from Oct 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship will be held at Ponmudi, a sleepy hilly station in the rural parts of the state capital, from October 26 to 29. This is the first time the country is hosting the continental event, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The competition will see the participation of 20 national teams, including China, Korea and Japan. About 250 riders will take part in the marquee event. The winners in the elite categories will automatically qualify for the Paris Olympics and hence the event has got a lot of significance. Apart from the senior competitions, the 14th Junior Asian Championship will also be held on the same dates. In addition to the competitions, an elite national commissaire (referee) course will be held simultaneously.

It’s for the first time the country is also holding the elite commissaire course. India has fielded a 31-member contingent for the event. The team comprises 20 male and 11 female riders. Kiran Kumar Raju of Karnataka and Poonam Rana from Patiala are the trainers. The jersey of the national team was unveiled earlier this week in Thiruvananthapuram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship will be held at Ponmudi, a sleepy hilly station in the rural parts of the state capital, from October 26 to 29. This is the first time the country is hosting the continental event, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The competition will see the participation of 20 national teams, including China, Korea and Japan. About 250 riders will take part in the marquee event. The winners in the elite categories will automatically qualify for the Paris Olympics and hence the event has got a lot of significance. Apart from the senior competitions, the 14th Junior Asian Championship will also be held on the same dates. In addition to the competitions, an elite national commissaire (referee) course will be held simultaneously. It’s for the first time the country is also holding the elite commissaire course. India has fielded a 31-member contingent for the event. The team comprises 20 male and 11 female riders. Kiran Kumar Raju of Karnataka and Poonam Rana from Patiala are the trainers. The jersey of the national team was unveiled earlier this week in Thiruvananthapuram.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp