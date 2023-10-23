Home States Kerala

Panchayat members taking MGNREGA wages without work in Kerala

The department of local self-government deems this conduct not only unacceptable but also a form of financial fraud.

Published: 23rd October 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

MGNREGA-cheating-swindling

Express Illustrations.

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Have you heard the tale of the fence devouring the harvest? Look no further, as here’s an exemplary instance. The government has discovered that numerous elected representatives in grama panchayats are receiving compensation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) without contributing any labour.

This rural jobs guarantee scheme is designed to create job opportunities in rural areas, with Kerala boasting an active workforce of 25.18 lakh individuals. Among all states, Kerala provides one of the highest daily wages at Rs 333.

During a social audit inspection and an investigation by the Employment Guarantee Ombudsman, it was revealed that many elected representatives were not fulfilling any employment obligations under the scheme. Despite this, they were illicitly registering themselves in the attendance register and breaching regulations to receive payments. 

Petitions highlighting this issue were brought to the government’s attention. The department of local self-government deems this conduct not only unacceptable but also a form of financial fraud. Though the department is yet to take action against these deceitful elected representatives, it has issued a circular outlining stringent measures to curb such malpractices. 

This decision comes as the government recognises that such tendencies could tarnish the scheme’s reputation and that most elected representatives are not engaging in such fraudulent behaviour.  In response to a request from the Employment Guarantee Scheme Mission director, the government has issued an order to rectify these misdeeds.

The circular explicitly states that elected representatives are entitled to the same rights as workers. “If it is observed that any elected representatives of grama panchayats are receiving wages under the employment guarantee scheme while attending official or administrative council meetings, the received wage will be considered their liability,” the circular emphasises. 

“The amount will be collected from the individual and credited to the scheme’s account. Until the entire amount is recovered, an 18% interest will be imposed. The involvement of the responsible officer will also be investigated,” it says. Additionally, the government has resolved to bring such incidents involving elected representatives of local self-government institutions to the attention of the LSGD Ombudsman.

“The worker is responsible for marking attendance and being present for the entire work duration. Since wages are distributed based on the amount of work completed, registering names in the muster roll without performing any tasks is a serious offence. The responsibility falls on the supervisor and the officials in charge of measurement and checking,” the circular concludes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
financial fraud MGNREGA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp