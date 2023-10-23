Radio station in Kerala transcends geographical limitations

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Stepping into the world of innovation, students of Brook International School, Kollam, have launched an internet radio station to connect with peers, parents, teachers, and anyone else willing to tune in.

On their internet radio station ‘Brookbeats. com’ – launched with the motto ‘Follow the dream’ – the students will hold discussions on relevant topics, disseminate important information and also have a bit of fun through entertainment programmes.

The platform, the brainchild of 11 students from classes VIII , IX and XI, is designed to let the children express themselves and reach out to the world.

“Traditional radios use AM / FM and hence, have limited geographical reach. However, through our internet radio, we do not have to be confined. People from across the globe can connect to us,” said Piyoosh S Pillai, a Class XI student.

The students brought their visionary project to life using digital tools like Zeno, Wix, and cutting-edge AI technology. They also chose the station’s name, designed its logo, and created a QR code to let anyone connect. The school funded the endeavour.

“In September, the 11 students had approached us with the desire to launch the internet radio. We welcomed the initiative and held special classes at Atal Tinkering Lab to teach them website creation and other technical details” said Anugraha Vincent, the programme coordinator at the school.

The content includes short stories, religious teachings, entertainment programmes, and current events. “For the radio, we bought a domain MIX for a subscription fee of $20/month. Initially, we have to pay the $20. Once our programmes become popular, we can monetise them,” said Jona Francus (Class VIII) and Hanoche Biju (Class IX).

The students are aiming high and plan to connect with schools in Germany and England, making their radio station a global platform.

“We will reach out to schools in Germany and England. This will allow us to engage in a collaborative exchange,”’ said Abraham Talot, the director of Brook International School.

Internet radio

Internet radio is a digital audio service that allows users to listen to music and other audio content over the internet. It uses internet as a distribution medium of broadcasting instead of the traditional radio waves.

