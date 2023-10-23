Rain to continue in Kerala, yellow alert in 8 districts on October 23

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. The IMD has issued yellow alerts in Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for Monday. Lightning and gusty winds are also very likely during the day.

According to the Met department, the rainfall has been influenced by ‘Tej’, a very severe cyclonic storm that developed into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea, and a depression over the Bay of Bengal. On Sunday, several parts of the state received heavy rain.

Weather experts predict that rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, would continue in south and central parts of the state for the next two days as well due to the weather systems. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 25 due to adverse wind conditions. According to the IMD, northeast monsoon has been weak over the state in the 24 hours till Sunday morning. Chavara and Aryankavu in Kollam reported a maximum rainfall of 5cm during the period.

