Home States Kerala

Rain to continue in Kerala, yellow alert in 8 districts on October 23

Weather experts predict that rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, would continue in south and central parts of the state for the next two days as well due to the weather systems.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain

The IMD has issued yellow alerts in Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on October 23. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. The IMD has issued yellow alerts in Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for Monday. Lightning and gusty winds are also very likely during the day. 

According to the Met department, the rainfall has been influenced by ‘Tej’, a very severe cyclonic storm that developed into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea, and a depression over the Bay of Bengal. On Sunday, several parts of the state received heavy rain.

Weather experts predict that rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, would continue in south and central parts of the state for the next two days as well due to the weather systems. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 25 due to adverse wind conditions. According to the IMD, northeast monsoon has been weak over the state in the 24 hours till Sunday morning. Chavara and Aryankavu in Kollam reported a maximum rainfall of 5cm during the period.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yellow alert Rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp