Will Idukki feature Joice as a KC(M) candidate? Too early, says LDF ally

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As parties prepare the ground for the 2024 general election, the name of former MP Joice George is doing the rounds as the LDF candidate from Idukki, considered a UDF fortress. This comes as the Kerala Congress (M), the third largest constituent in the Left front, has staked its claim to do battle for the constituency, besides its sitting Kottayam seat.

One cannot dismiss the chance of Joice being named the KC(M) candidate with the backing of the CPM, making it a ‘win-win’ for both parties, sources told TNIE. After its rout in 2019, the LDF is desperate to better its tally in the Lok Sabha election.

“CPM is of the view that Joice, a former KSU leader who has good rapport with the church, would be best positioned to wrest the seat,” said an LDF source. Moreover, sources said the front may award the seat to KC(M) considering its influence with Christian voters. “Since the Left front doesn’t have a sitting MP in Idukki now there won’t be much issue in allocating the seat to the Mani group. The CPM is considering fielding Joice as an independent,” said the source.

However, KC(M) leaders are purportedly not in favour of the move. “They would consider the option only after Joice joins the party,” said another LDF leader. Joice was picked by the LDF following his active participation in the protests by people of the highlands against the Kasturirangan and Madhav Gadgil reports. Joice served as legal adviser to the High Range Samrakshana Samiti, which spearheaded the protests with the support of the church.

The stand of the then Idukki MP, late P T Thomas, favouring Western Ghat protection irked church leaders and he was denied the seat in 2014. He was replaced by Dean, a former Youth Congress state president.

Though the political situation has changed, CPM leaders are of the view that KC(M), which has grassroots-level organisational strength in five of the seven assembly segments which make up the Idukki LS seat, will be a better choice.

“Our party chairman Jose K Mani has made it clear that the party will demand more seats, besides Kottayam. Talks will be held with CPM leaders, but a statement in this regard is now premature,” said a top KC(M) leader in Idukki. Joice echoed the view. “My politics is currently linked to the CPM. The party or Kerala Congress have not communicated anything so far,” he said when contacted, without ruling out the option.

Joice won the 2014 LS election from Idukki as an LDF-supported independent candidate but lost the seat to Congress’ Dean Kuriakose in 2019

If Joice is fielded again it would be the third consecutive face-off between the two, as Dean is almost certain to be named UDF’s candidate

